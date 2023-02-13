StockNews.com Downgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Buy

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.
Spok Price Performance
Shares of SPOK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 262,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,358. The company has a market cap of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Spok has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.14.
Insider Transactions at Spok
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.
About Spok
Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.
