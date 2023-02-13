StockNews.com Downgrades Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK) to Buy

Spok (NASDAQ:SPOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Spok in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Get Spok alerts:

Spok Price Performance

Shares of SPOK stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.58. 262,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,358. The company has a market cap of $169.03 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Spok has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $10.14.

Insider Transactions at Spok

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spok

In other Spok news, Director Todd J. Stein bought 6,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $48,482.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,875.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Vincent D. Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.25 per share, for a total transaction of $41,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,408.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Todd J. Stein purchased 6,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $48,482.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 165,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,875.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 8.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOK. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,291,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after buying an additional 159,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Spok by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 186,467 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $435,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spok by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 26,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Spok during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

About Spok

(Get Rating)

Spok Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of communication solutions. It provides call center operations, clinical alerting and notifications, one-way and advanced two-way wireless messaging services, mobile communications and public safety solutions. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Alexandria, VA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spok and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.