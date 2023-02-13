StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.1 %

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $1.24.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

