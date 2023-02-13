StockNews.com Lowers Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

NYSE PDM opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.72 and a twelve month high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average is $10.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

