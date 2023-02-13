StockNews.com Upgrades Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie cut Atlassian from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $218.11.
Atlassian Stock Up 0.6 %
TEAM opened at $172.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.10. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $352.92.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Atlassian by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Atlassian by 1,807.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,039,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,774,000 after buying an additional 985,079 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Atlassian
Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Atlassian (TEAM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.