Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises 2.0% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 95,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 7.4% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.05 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The firm has a market cap of $242.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.50.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.34% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

