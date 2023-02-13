Strategic Advisors LLC Cuts Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Strategic Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 679 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at $32,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in CrowdStrike by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $172.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin acquired 35,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $96.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,366,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 100,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,659,303.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $822,848.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,252 shares of company stock valued at $11,807,218 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $109.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.15.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $580.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.65 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.79% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

