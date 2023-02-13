Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 8.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,887,522 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,366,356,000 after purchasing an additional 379,707 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,963,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $549,014,000 after buying an additional 205,995 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,718 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $410,037,000 after purchasing an additional 122,757 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.6% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 833,068 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $227,103,000 after purchasing an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 752,226 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $205,065,000 after purchasing an additional 27,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LULU. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $470.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $535.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.97.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $307.77 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $410.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $320.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The apparel retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 41.13%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

