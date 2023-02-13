Strategic Advisors LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,207 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 322.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,877,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter worth $212,918,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,894,470 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $778,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the third quarter worth $76,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic bought 6,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Plc Medtronic purchased 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.09.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 84.47%.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

