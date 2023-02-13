Strategic Advisors LLC Purchases 94 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 45,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,039,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $241,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 584.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 40,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,339,000 after acquiring an additional 34,266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $179,416,000 after acquiring an additional 58,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total value of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on APD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Societe Generale downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $394.00 to $386.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.16.

NYSE:APD opened at $287.82 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $328.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $308.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.09). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.59%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

