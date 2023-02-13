Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total transaction of $4,491,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chevron Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

NYSE CVX opened at $171.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.52 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

