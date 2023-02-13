Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,589 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 790.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 352.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $48.45 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $89.13. The stock has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.01.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

