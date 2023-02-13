Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. JFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 612.1% in the third quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,004 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,812.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 235,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after purchasing an additional 223,130 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 344,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,640,000 after acquiring an additional 141,108 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.47. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44.

