Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$71.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SLF. Barclays decreased their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$72.15.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

TSE:SLF opened at C$67.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 91,248.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$39.68 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$52.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$64.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$60.80.

Sun Life Financial Dividend Announcement

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported C$1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.55 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$12.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In other Sun Life Financial news, Senior Officer Daniel Fishbein sold 11,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.16, for a total transaction of C$720,569.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$180,004.77.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.