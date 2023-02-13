Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBFM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 395,800 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the January 15th total of 307,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 362,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the first quarter worth $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sunshine Biopharma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunshine Biopharma Stock Down 6.2 %

SBFM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. 168,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,825. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.92. Sunshine Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.62 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Sunshine Biopharma Company Profile

Sunshine Biopharma, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of oncology and antiviral drugs. It is also involved in the development and commercialization of science-based nutritional supplements. Its products include treatment for Coronavirus infections and anticancer drugs. The company was founded on August 31, 2006 and is headquartered in Pointe-Claire, Canada.

