Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Short Interest Down 24.5% in January

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 402,800 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the January 15th total of 533,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Surge Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at $7.20 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92.

Surge Energy Increases Dividend

Surge Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.06%. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.97%.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

