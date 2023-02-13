Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of Surmodics from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Surmodics Stock Performance

Surmodics stock opened at $28.96 on Monday. Surmodics has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $409.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.07.

Insider Activity

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $24.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.19 million. Surmodics had a negative net margin of 31.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Surmodics will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 2.7% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,268,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,953,000 after buying an additional 59,614 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Surmodics during the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Surmodics by 16.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Surmodics

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc engages in the provision of surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays. It also develops and commercializes medical devices that are designed to address unmet clinical needs and engineered to the most demanding requirements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.