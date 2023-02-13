Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 106 to SEK 116 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Swedish Match AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SWMAY traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.80. 23,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,935. Swedish Match AB has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.