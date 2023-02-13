Swipe Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $183.19 million and $204.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000258 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00419329 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,008.27 or 0.27777100 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.
Swipe Profile
Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 554,678,592 coins and its circulating supply is 554,678,011 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.
Swipe Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars.
