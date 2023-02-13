Swipe Trading Up 5.2% Over Last Week (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Swipe has a market capitalization of $183.19 million and $204.35 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swipe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swipe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00419329 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,008.27 or 0.27777100 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 554,678,592 coins and its circulating supply is 554,678,011 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Swipe Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Swipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swipe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.