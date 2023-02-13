Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Up 19.5% in January

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,736,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 1,453,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,472.4 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREF remained flat at $102.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.08 and its 200 day moving average is $85.25. Swiss Re has a 12-month low of $69.95 and a 12-month high of $107.00.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

