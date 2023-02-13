Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Stock Price Up 6%

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.00. 351,346 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 380,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sylvamo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.39. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 98.94%. The business had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sylvamo by 202.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 58,413 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Sylvamo in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 18.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and supplies printing paper in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers uncoated freesheet for paper products, such as cutsize and offset paper; and markets pulp, aseptic, and liquid packaging board, as well as coated unbleached kraft papers. It also produces hardwood pulp, including bleached hardwood kraft and bleached eucalyptus kraft; bleached softwood kraft; and bleached chemi-thermomechanical pulp.

