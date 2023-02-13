Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Up 40.8% in January

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 621,600 shares, a growth of 40.8% from the January 15th total of 441,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 518.0 days.

Symrise Stock Performance

Shares of SYIEF remained flat at $105.80 during mid-day trading on Monday. 377 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200-day moving average of $106.77. Symrise has a twelve month low of $91.57 and a twelve month high of $122.26.

About Symrise

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

