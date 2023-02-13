Symrise (FRA:SY1) Trading Down 2.3%

Symrise AG (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €94.16 ($101.25) and last traded at €94.76 ($101.89). 521,905 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €97.04 ($104.34).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($133.33) target price on Symrise in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €110.00 ($118.28) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($122.58) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($131.18) target price on Symrise in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Symrise in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €102.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €104.33.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

