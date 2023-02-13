Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Gap Down to $36.16

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $36.16, but opened at $34.18. Syneos Health shares last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 230,366 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYNH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays cut shares of Syneos Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syneos Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.10.

Syneos Health Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Syneos Health Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the 4th quarter worth about $29,386,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,635,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,487,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,056,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,740,000 after acquiring an additional 558,694 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 69.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,151,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,351,000 after acquiring an additional 473,794 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

