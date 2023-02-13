Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.08

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.08 per share by the retailer on Friday, March 10th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th.

Target has increased its dividend by an average of 24.7% annually over the last three years. Target has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Target to earn $9.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.6%.

Target Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $170.02 on Monday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.84. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of Target

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Target will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Target by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.34.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

