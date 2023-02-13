Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Stock Price Down 12.5%

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s share price was down 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 136,319 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 447,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 million and a PE ratio of -2.76.

Tarku Resources Company Profile

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

