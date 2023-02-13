Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR) Short Interest Up 67.4% in January

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TMKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a growth of 67.4% from the January 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tastemaker Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tastemaker Acquisition by 0.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,131 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 2.2% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 283.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,203,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 889,973 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $11,638,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition by 1.7% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,114,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,109,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. 69.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tastemaker Acquisition Trading Up 0.4 %

Tastemaker Acquisition stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. Tastemaker Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

About Tastemaker Acquisition

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

