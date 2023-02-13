TD Securities Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$22.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an action list buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FCR.UN. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

TSE:FCR.UN opened at C$18.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.07. First Capital Realty has a 1-year low of C$14.08 and a 1-year high of C$19.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.34. The stock has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.86.

About First Capital Realty

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

