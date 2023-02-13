TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Bought by Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC

Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,764 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of TechTarget worth $2,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TTGT. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in TechTarget by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in TechTarget by 12.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,085 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of TechTarget by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,122 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other TechTarget news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

TTGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of TechTarget from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

TTGT stock opened at $39.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.40. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.89 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

