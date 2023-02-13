Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.33

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 444756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Teekay Stock Up 3.3 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Teekay
About Teekay
Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teekay (TK)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Teekay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teekay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.