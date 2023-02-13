Teekay (NYSE:TK) Hits New 52-Week High at $5.33

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.33 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 444756 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised Teekay from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Teekay Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $540.99 million, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Trading of Teekay

About Teekay

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TK. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 27.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 257,271 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Teekay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Teekay by 18.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,252 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 70,878 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Teekay by 27.7% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 31,798 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teekay by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 307,278 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

Featured Articles

