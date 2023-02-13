TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

TGNA stock opened at $19.93 on Friday. TEGNA has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $23.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGNA. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TEGNA by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of TEGNA by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 160,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in TEGNA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 37,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in TEGNA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

