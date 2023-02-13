Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Tekla World Healthcare Fund (NYSE:THW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

Tekla World Healthcare Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THW traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.58. The company had a trading volume of 52,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,712. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.42. Tekla World Healthcare Fund has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $16.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THW. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 139,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tekla World Healthcare Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 148,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the last quarter.

About Tekla World Healthcare Fund

Tekla World Healthcare Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry. Its objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investment companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities and debt securities.

