Tellor (TRB) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.14 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Tellor token can currently be purchased for approximately $15.07 or 0.00069653 BTC on major exchanges. Tellor has a market capitalization of $35.59 million and approximately $8.14 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tellor has traded down 17.6% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00424942 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,088.72 or 0.28148948 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000178 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor’s genesis date was August 1st, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,441,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,362,233 tokens. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io. The official message board for Tellor is tellor.io/blog. The Reddit community for Tellor is https://reddit.com/r/tellorofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @wearetellor and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tellor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.