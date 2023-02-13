Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 557.3 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of Temenos stock remained flat at $76.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.55.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of banking software systems. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Product segment markets, licenses, and provides software solutions and subscription arrangements. The Services segment offers consulting and training activities.

