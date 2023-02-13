Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,900 shares, a drop of 29.9% from the January 15th total of 318,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 557.3 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of Temenos stock remained flat at $76.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $113.55.
Temenos Company Profile
