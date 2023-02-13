Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.60-0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.58. Teradata also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.90-2.06 EPS.

Teradata Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TDC opened at $34.27 on Monday. Teradata has a 52 week low of $28.65 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day moving average of $33.10.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.63 million. Teradata had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.02%. Teradata’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDC. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Teradata from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Teradata in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.50.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,699 shares of company stock worth $973,316. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradata

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. It operates through three operating segments: Americas (North America and Latin America), EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and APJ (Asia Pacific and Japan) geographic regions.

