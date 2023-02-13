Ternium (NYSE:TX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TX. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Grupo Santander cut Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.55. Ternium has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ternium by 140.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,552,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,647 shares during the last quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the third quarter worth $16,117,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $11,976,000. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Ternium in the third quarter valued at $9,008,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ternium by 279.8% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 267,200 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

