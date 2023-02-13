Terra Classic Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $167.74 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 7.5% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Belrium (BEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00011611 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000304 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004756 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008362 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001044 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001995 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000048 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,870,148,210,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,917,342,521,482 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.
Terra Classic Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
