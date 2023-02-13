Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 206.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.5% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 187.9% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.6% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 293.3% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 53,714 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,248,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 196.7% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 133,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,523,000 after purchasing an additional 88,780 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tesla Trading Down 5.0 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $186.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.91.

TSLA opened at $196.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

