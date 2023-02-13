Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 0.9% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 58.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $1,923.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,219.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,112.00. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $986.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

