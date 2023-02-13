Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 629,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,635,000 after purchasing an additional 47,484 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 300,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,906,000 after buying an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 156,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,508,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,423,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,820,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. 58.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 2.5 %

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,923.78 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52 week low of $986.01 and a 52 week high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,219.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,112.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.86.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

