Tezos (XTZ) Price Down 11.7% This Week

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00004758 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. Tezos has a market capitalization of $953.96 million and approximately $27.49 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00011646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00008427 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005293 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002008 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Tezos

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 948,361,994 coins and its circulating supply is 926,949,117 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

