The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) is Davis Selected Advisers’ 9th Largest Position

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,615,323 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 218,390 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon makes up 3.7% of Davis Selected Advisers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $524,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,104,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,058,000 after buying an additional 4,857,962 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 21,915,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,094,000 after buying an additional 3,087,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,646,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,278,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,425,000 after buying an additional 1,127,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 58,774,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,451,484,000 after buying an additional 883,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

NYSE BK traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. The company had a trading volume of 528,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,148,421. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $62.89. The company has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average is $44.22.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

