The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of SRV stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.
The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
