The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRVGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRV stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $40,426.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,491.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Dividend History for The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV)

