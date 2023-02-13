The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.45

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of SRV stock opened at $36.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.48. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

In other The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.16, for a total transaction of $40,426.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 213,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,735,491.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 115.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,012 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter.

About The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

