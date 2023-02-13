The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 31.7% in January

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
The European Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.
The European Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%.
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
