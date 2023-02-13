The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA) Short Interest Up 31.7% in January

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the January 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

The European Equity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EEA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,937. The European Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.06 and a 1-year high of $9.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.46.

Get The European Equity Fund alerts:

The European Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 712,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 81,685 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The European Equity Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 264,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of The European Equity Fund by 186.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.5% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 259,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The European Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The European Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.