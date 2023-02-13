The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Position Trimmed by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 2.6% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Home Depot by 81.1% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $3.67 during trading on Monday, reaching $320.21. The stock had a trading volume of 615,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,088,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.48. The stock has a market cap of $327.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $357.42.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $323.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.54.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.