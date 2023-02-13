The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.

The India Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.

The India Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

IFN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. 79,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The India Fund

About The India Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in The India Fund by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 145,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of The India Fund by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in The India Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in The India Fund by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in The India Fund by 7.1% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

