The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
The India Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years.
The India Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
IFN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.18. 79,331 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,791. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.45. The India Fund has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.21.
The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.
