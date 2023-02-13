The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE GF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.

The New Germany Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,378,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,766,000 after buying an additional 257,815 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,440,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,400,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 29,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 316,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

