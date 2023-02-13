The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 129.5% from the January 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE GF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,222. The New Germany Fund has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $13.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.11.
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.0431 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%.
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
