The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Saturna Capital CORP raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 148,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 79,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 249.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 16,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.6% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.5 %

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.28. 987,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,052. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.68. The stock has a market cap of $330.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

