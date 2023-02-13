The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Boosted by Rock Creek Group LP

Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Rock Creek Group LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in Southern by 186.2% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total transaction of $100,816.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,627,442.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,791.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,203 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Southern from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Southern to $80.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.85.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $67.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The company has a market cap of $72.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.48. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

