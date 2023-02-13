Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$162.00 to C$170.00. The company traded as high as $122.41 and last traded at $122.30, with a volume of 64146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $120.50.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.90.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 166,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,134 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.84.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 61.81%.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.