Threshold (T) One Day Volume Tops $29.67 Million

Threshold (T) traded 7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 13th. One Threshold token can currently be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Threshold has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Threshold has a market capitalization of $371.09 million and approximately $29.67 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00010527 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031846 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00043620 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00019743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004594 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00216663 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002969 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00022131 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (CRYPTO:T) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,494,983,106.813309 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.03823318 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $28,855,852.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

